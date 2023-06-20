Water Rhythm Wuzhong Zizai Jinhua Wuzhong Jiayue Wanda Jinhua Hotel Grand Opening-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The grand opening of Wanda Jinhua Hotel Wuzhong Jiayue Wanda Jinhua Hotel with Water Rhyme

China, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Wuzhong City, June 18, 2023——Wanda Jinhua Hotel Wuzhong Jiayue, a high-end select hotel under Wanda Hotels and Resorts, opened today in Wuzhong City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The hotel adheres to the brand concept of Wanda Jinhua Hotel “Beautiful as brocade, free and colorful”, with the concept of “Chinese culture” and Chinese services, it will definitely bring extraordinary and enjoyable living to guests traveling, vacationing and business trips experience.

Wuzhong City is located in the central part of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. It has a long history and brilliant humanities. It combines the essence of the Yellow River culture, Xixia culture and red culture. It enjoys the reputation of “Golden Bank of the Yellow River, Rhythm of Wuzhong”. Wuzhong City has been an important passage of the Silk Road since ancient times, and it is also an important hub city on the New Silk Road Economic Belt.

Wuzhong Jiayue Wanda Jinhua Hotel is located in Litong District, Wuzhong City, adjacent to Wuzhong Municipal Government and the fashionable and prosperous Wanda Plaza complex, about 7 kilometers away from Wuzhong High-speed Railway Station, and about 40 kilometers away from Yinchuan Hedong International Airport. With an intelligent theme and a fashionable and modern design aesthetic style, the hotel is simple and exquisite, with a bright atmosphere. Wuzhong Jiayue Wanda Jinhua Hotel has 262 stylish and elegant guest rooms and suites, with a wide view and a panoramic view of the bustling city and the roaring Yellow River. The room area ranges from 33 square meters to 198 square meters, meeting various housing space needs, complete and comfortable facilities, and is the best choice for travel and business travel.

The all-day dining restaurant is located on the first floor of the hotel. It has a modern and stylish yet comfortable dining environment, which can meet the needs of 146 people for dining at the same time. The restaurant provides the famous Ningxia Wuzhong special halal food buffet breakfast and a la carte service for lunch and dinner. Wake up and start your new day with a delicious breakfast.

The unique “Xilaijia” Chinese restaurant has 18 unique luxurious private rooms, which are elegant and comfortable. The dishes are mainly local halal cuisine, with fine Cantonese cuisine, Hunan cuisine and other fusion dishes. By selecting well-known local ingredients, with authentic taste and novel creativity, Wuzhong is the first choice for government affairs reception, business banquets and social gatherings. Dining place. Ingenious delicacies, warm and thoughtful service will bring you a unique halal food culture journey.

The hotel is equipped with a grand banquet hall of about 860 square meters, with a column-free ceiling of 8 meters high, equipped with professional lighting and audio-visual equipment, and can be flexibly divided into two independent banquet halls. In addition to the grand banquet hall, the hotel also has 3 themed banquet halls, 2 meeting rooms and 1 waiting room, as well as a professional conference butler team, providing guests with one-stop conference services to meet the needs of various types of banquets in different forms and different The individual needs of the scene.

About Wanda Hotels & Resorts

Wanda Hotels and Resorts started in 2007, adhering to the core values ​​of “people-oriented, caring for every employee, warming every guest, and being responsible for every partner” and the company philosophy of “pragmatic innovation, promoting Chinese culture”, and is committed to becoming a Value, an asset management company with hotels as its core. Wanda Hotels & Resorts is a company that integrates the entire industry chain of hotel development, construction and management, covering three core sectors: hotel design, hotel construction, and hotel management. Wanda Hotels and Resorts owns luxury hotels – Wanda Reign Hotel, luxury hotels – Wanda Vista Hotel, ultra-high-end hotels – Wanda Realm Hotel, high-end select hotels – Wanda Jinhua Hotel, high-end lifestyle hotels – Wanda Yihua Hotel , mid-to-high-end lifestyle hotel-Wanda Mayfair Hotel, mid-range hotel-Wanda Yuehua Hotel and other seven major hotel brands. Wanda Hotels and Resorts currently has more than 140 hotels in operation, and more than 260 hotels under construction and pending opening, covering more than 200 cities around the world.

