Home Business The era of influencer employees, the hidden treasure of brands
Business

The era of influencer employees, the hidden treasure of brands

by admin
The era of influencer employees, the hidden treasure of brands

The monitoring of the IULM

“From our continuous monitoring – adds Mazzei – it emerged that this communication has become more concrete, showing immediate utility, more timely to respond to needs, more authentic because there was no space for celebratory and ritual communication, more consistent with external communication blurring the differences. These characteristics are the sign of a path towards the consolidation of the internal communication function and towards the affirmation of its strategic role. The partial or total return – again analyzes the director of the Observatory which brings together about fifteen of the major Italian realities (Campari, Cromology, E.ON, Edison, Eni, Unipol, MM, Sanofi, Sella, Snam, Takeda, Unicoop, Vodafone and Whirlpool) – is bringing out the worksphere, a work environment supported by digital technologies. In this context, active participation is crucial for the stability of the system because more technology requires a relational fabric and widespread involvement ».

Strong credibility crisis

«The official sources of communication – warns Mazzei – are suffering from a strong crisis of credibility. The official voice of companies remains very important, but it is crucial that the entire system makes its voice heard, especially by enhancing the channel of interpersonal communication networks. The internal ambassadors value all the potential of personal communication: the capillarity, the credibility of the testimony in the first person, the creation of engagement in those who are directly involved ».

On the other hand, if formal organization is the skeleton, informality is that central nervous system that guides the collective thought processes, actions and reactions of its business units: so wrote David Krackhardt and John Edwin Hanson of Carnegie Mellon University.

See also  The iPhone 13 subsidy of 500 yuan was cut down because Apple was unwilling to supply it? _Too

The side effects

But be careful. Each rose (even on social networks) has its thorns. So internal influencers can even sabotage organizations by formally undermining them. “They can add complexity and, if they decide to leave, cause a hard-to-manage snowball effect,” says Alex Bourgeois, one of the first internal marketing-oriented bloggers.

Then there is another relevant phenomenon. And it is related to external influencers entering companies. It is these days the divorce between Adidas and Kanye known as Ye, entered the payroll of the sportswear brand as a designer and sent away after his anti-Semitic comments. «The method adopted to identify ambassadors is important: they can be volunteers or be identified and invited by the company.

You may also like

Ita Airways defends itself: “The perfect storm has...

The face value of 100,000 coins is coming....

12 times the profit of selling cars, BYD...

Berkshire Hathaway sells shares of China’s BYD

Inflation in Italy: EU estimates + 8.7% in...

Tod’s: revenues exceed 700 million euros, title runs...

Julibao Holdings (08527) Announces Net Loss of S$1.502...

Elon Musk warns employees: ‘Twitter can fail’. Yoel...

MediaTek releases T800 5G chip with a network...

Deficit and debt Italy: for the EU, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy