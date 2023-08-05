enComplot: Overcoming Challenges and Building Confidence in the Adventure Game Industry

enComplot’s Adventure Game “The Season of the Warlock” Nears Completion

Madrid, Spain – Independent studio enComplot’s founder, Javier Cadenas, talks about the final stages of development for their highly anticipated adventure game, “The Season of the Warlock,” at the Gamelab event. Cadenas expressed his team’s optimism and confidence as they approach the finish line for their fan-made point-and-click adventure game.

Having been in development for several years, enComplot faced industry skepticism about the point-and-click adventure genre. To maintain creative control, they decided to self-publish the game, which is slated to launch on PC and consoles next year.

“While we hope to finish development this year, we are also trying to secure a release window for next year,” Cadenas mentioned. He further informed that a demo had already been released on Steam a few years ago, allowing players to experience the game and provide feedback on elements such as voiceovers, music, and graphics.

One of the most intriguing aspects of “The Season of the Warlock” is its dual storyline. Players will encounter a crucial decision early on, which will significantly impact the narrative and puzzles throughout the game. Cadenas elaborated, “The main part of the storyline revolves around a similar theme, but the goals and puzzles diverge entirely based on the choices made by the player.”

Undoubtedly, this ambitious adventure poses a challenge for the developers. However, Cadenas emphasized the importance of clear communication and avoiding “moon logic,” a term he uses to describe the pitfalls of unclear game design. He stated, “By providing proper context, labeling everything correctly, and giving players enough clues, we aim to ensure that players understand the game’s logic.”

Fans eagerly await the studio’s completion of “The Season of the Warlock” and anticipate the announcement of a firm release date. Stay tuned for further updates on enComplot’s exciting adventure game.

