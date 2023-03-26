Today the fifth episode of ÖW Change was launched, the monthly future-oriented magazine of the Austrian Tourist Board. The video format, which can be seen on YouTube, Facebook or Linkedin, regularly presents the latest developments in the areas of digitization and sustainability and talks to experts about innovative projects in the tourism industry.

The show will be moderated by Oliver Csendes, who will be responsible for the newly created Innovation department at Österreich Werbung as Chief Digital and Innovation Officer (CDIO) at the beginning of 2022. Of course, Csendes is no stranger to the startup world, having previously been CEO of Pioneers and a member of the board of startup300 AG.

Fifth episode on energy and sustainability

The fifth issue of the future magazine ÖW Change deals with the topics of energy and sustainability in tourism. It examines how the industry is turning to renewable energies and how it can massively reduce its CO2 emissions. It is also about further sustainability concepts, through which the tourism of the future can protect the environment and the climate. A special focus is on mountain railways and tourism in alpine areas.

Katrin Erben, ÖW expert for sustainability, Erich Egger, board member of Schmittenhöhebahn AG, Hannes Mayer, authorized signatory at Schmittenhöhebahn AG, Michael Brüggl, environmental officer at Schmittenhöhebahn AG, Ingo Dürlinger, division manager for railways and slopes at Schmittenhöhebahn AG, Anton Fürstauer, division manager Schifffahrt Schmittenhöhebahn AG, Wolfgang Hettegger, CEO Snow Space Salzburg Bergbahnen AG, Florin Florineth, expert for vegetation technology and justification in the Alpine region, Ulrike Pröbstl-Haider from the Institute for Landscape Development, Recreation and Nature Conservation Planning at BOKU Vienna and Erek Stoisser from SDI*Rating at ÖW Change concepts for sustainable tourism.

