Sticking to an outdated norm in the fashion world not only makes us appear older than we are, but also as if we’re trying to pose as someone we’re not. Even when our budgets are limited, there are a few simple pointers that can keep us connected to what’s current and popular without sacrificing our own sense of style. Read on to learn some of the most useful fashion tips and the most common styling mistakes mature women make. We also tell you how to avoid these mistakes.

Don’t lose sight of the past

If we continue to wear the same clothes that fit us well 20 years ago, time will trap us like an ant in amber. If after a long search online you are not able to find your favorite cleavage, skirt, handbag or bra type then you should be aware that the product has reached its sell by date.

The wise woman is aware that it is time for a change.

Styling mistakes mature women make – wearing too many pastel colors

As we age, our skin tone naturally lightens, so it’s often more appealing to use shades that are on the warmer end of the spectrum. However, you should keep in mind that wearing too many pastel colors can make you look older.

If you want to wear light colors from head to toe, it is best to choose neutral, very pale tones such as off-white, ivory, light gray or beige.

Common fashion mistakes in women over 50 or 60 – way too much black

As women age, their complexions tend to fade, and wearing black can create a strong contrast that highlights wrinkles and draws attention to dark shadows under the chin and around the eyes. Still, black works wonders when it comes to trimming the figure and is suitable for just about any occasion. Any pop of color, such as a colored scarf or statement necklace, can lessen the washed-out look. You can choose earthy neutrals like chocolate, olive, or gray. These colors are muted but still provide a contrast to the overall image. Additionally, jewel tones are a color group that suits most women.

Choosing the wrong underwear

Choosing the wrong bra can make your clothes look lumpy and sag your breasts. Bras that are too tight will cause bulging and bras that are too loose will not provide support. This is not attractive to anyone, so make sure your underwear is smooth and flat against your skin.

Instead of thongs, which aren’t the most comfortable choice, look for seamless underwear so the edges don’t show when you wear them with pants.

Styling mistakes mature women make – hanging tops

Wearing a tunic top has its perks, but if you just leave it hanging without doing anything more, you’re missing a chance to use a modern and attractive styling technique. Shape and visual appeal can be achieved with something as simple as tucking the front of a tunic or button-down shirt into the waistband of jeans, shorts, or skirts. It also has the ability to cover the back view while hiding any slack around the waist.

Older ladies’ fashion mistake – too many flashy logos

Is your ensemble littered with more logos than an outlet mall? Then chances are you’ve fallen into the branding trap set by savvy marketers around the world. Don’t have too many trademarks – the rule here is to limit the number to one or two at most (preferably for the same brand).

It’s all about convenience

In order to maximize one’s comfort, some unwise decisions were made. Women in their 50s and 60s shouldn’t choose between comfort and being up-to-date. Spandex can add just the right amount of stretch to pants and t-shirts that you’ve been looking for. For better-fitting pieces like dresses, skirts and pants, hidden elastic cuffs add shape without sacrificing comfort.

For footwear, ballet flats, loafers and sandals offer comfort without being bulky, while platform alternatives offer the height of heels while offering the benefits of comfort and stability.

Styling mistakes that mature women make – ignore current fashion trends

Even before we say a single word, the way we look says a lot about who we are. It’s possible that by ignoring fashion trends we’re sending the message that we’re not up to date and simply don’t care about changing styles. Instead, each season you should pick a few trends that suit you and your lifestyle. Always make sure you’re keeping an eye on the season’s key colours, silhouettes and styles.