The Misterbianco carabinieri arrested a 57-year-old accused of family mistreatment and personal injury. In the early afternoon of yesterday, the military intervened in the Montepalma district after receiving a request for help from a woman who reported a physical attack by her companion. The 38-year-old from Catania was still on the street with a swollen, bloody face and a wound on her nose. She told the military about a violent dispute that took place shortly before her with her 57-year-old partner. Despite the presence of her younger son, she would first slap her and then throw the cell phone at her and hit her in the nose. The woman told the military that it was not the first time that she suffered violent reactions and abuse from her partner, even for futile reasons, which were regularly followed by physical attacks. They had an argument that morning because the man complained that she went to a gym. Transported to hospital, the lady was discharged with a 30-day prognosis for “fracture of the bones of the right side of the nose minimally displaced”. The 57-year-old, at the disposal of the judicial authority, was subjected by the carabinieri to house arrest at another home where he still remains at the outcome of the validation hearing.

