Epic Games

Epic Games has launched a free iOS app called RealityScan, which has a very special function. It can convert photos taken through mobile phones into high-resolution 3D models. This finished product is used in games and virtual environments in conjunction with the Sketchfab platform of the same door, and it can be sold even more. That is to say, the new app this time is derived from Epic’s acquisition of Capturing Reality, which specializes in photography computing software. It is obviously a tool for the collection of materials in the metaverse in the future.

After logging into the Epic Games account, you can start shooting. Epic refers to taking at least 20 photos in all directions. When shooting around the object, the interface also has a heat map to tell the user the completion of the shooting. Green means that there is a complete capture, yellow needs to be added, and red means that it takes a while longer to shoot. During the shooting process, the image data will be automatically uploaded and stitched in the cloud, and the interface will also display the results. The user can rotate the image slightly to ensure that only the object itself is captured and the background is not mixed.

During the trial, the editor of the main site found that it is easier to shoot objects with simple lines, larger volumes, and indirect lighting environments, while reflective bright surfaces or wet surfaces are not ideal. Interested friends can download it to iPhone and iPad for free, and the Android version will have to wait a little longer.