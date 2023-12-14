Epic Games offers discounts and unlimited vouchers

Epic Games has announced its annual Holiday Sale. Players not only expect lots of offers, but also unlimited vouchers. All information at a glance.

The Holiday Sale in the Epic Games Store runs until January 10, 2023. The discount campaign is combined with a few other special features. Among other things, there are a total of 17 different free games. It starts with the Legacy Collection of Destiny 2. From December 20th it will continue with daily changing free games.

In addition, users can secure 10% higher Epic rewards and access unlimited 33% vouchers. The voucher is automatically applied at checkout for all eligible transactions with a value of €14.99 or more and then renewed again.

In combination with the already reduced prices, there are some very attractive offers. In the following section we have put together a few highlights for you. Note: the additional 33% voucher has not yet been included in the prices.

SpielPreisDiscountMarvel’s Spider-Man Remastered35,99€-40%Star Trek: Resurgence21,59€-40%The Last of Us Part I40,19€-33%Hogwarts Legacy35,99€-40%Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands14,99€-75%Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart40,19€-33%Alan Wake 239,99€-20%Dead Island 235,99€-40%Dead Space23,99€-60%Assassin’s Creed Mirage34,99€-30%Forspoken31,99€-60%EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition27,99€-60%

Of course, you can find many other offers in the Epic Games Store. It’s worth stopping by!

