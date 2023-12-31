Home » Epic Games Store offers one-day free download of “Cat Quest”!Become a cat warrior and embark on a furry adventure | Game Base
Technology

Epic Games Store offers one-day free download of “Cat Quest”!Become a cat warrior and embark on a furry adventure | Game Base

by admin
Epic Games Store offers one-day free download of “Cat Quest”!Become a cat warrior and embark on a furry adventure | Game Base

Get ready to embark on an epic adventure with the launch of Epic Games Store’s free download event featuring the popular game “Cat Quest.” Starting today, players can claim their free copy of “Cat Quest” and enjoy the feline-filled fun until December 30, 2023.

“Cat Quest” is an open RPG game set in the world of magical cats, where players will journey to find the evil Dracos and rescue his kidnapped sister. With an open map to explore, dangerous dungeons to loot, and side tasks to complete, players are in for a thrilling experience.

The game features a real-time action combat system, allowing players to engage in battle with enemies using a combination of close combat, magical abilities, and powerful equipment. With the ability to enhance their cat warriors, players can create a strong team to conquer the challenges that lie ahead.

This limited-time free download event is part of Epic Games Store’s year-end celebration, offering players the opportunity to add “Cat Quest” to their game collection at no cost. Don’t miss out on this chance to immerse yourself in a magical world of cats and embark on an unforgettable adventure. Collect your free copy of “Cat Quest” before the event ends on December 30, 2023.

See also  Android and Chrome will support passkeys this year, and the era of passwordless is approaching | iThome

You may also like

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 unboxing and first impression...

This Chinese cell phone has a better camera...

Do rich people steal more? Study reveals pickpocketing...

Modual Hexagon: Second Life batteries installed as home...

This will be the largest telescope in the...

It is rumored that throwing the smallest circle...

Expert reveals how long a heat pump really...

How to calibrate the television to have the...

Exoplanet atmospheres will reveal surface secrets | TechNews...

Espro Travel Coffee Press im Test

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy