Peak flu at parties, stress in hospitals

Italian Health System Struggles as Flu Cases Continue to Rise

As Italy approaches the peak of flu season, the country’s healthcare system is under increasing strain. The anticipation of the maximum point of infections, which is expected to occur at the end of January, has led to a surge in visits to emergency departments, compounded by the partial closure of family doctors’ practices for the holidays.

Filippo Anelli, president of the Medical Association, has highlighted the worsening situation, noting that the entire healthcare system, including family doctors, has experienced a significant increase in workload. The Higher Institute of Health has reported a weekly growing trend of influenza, with nearly 30% of total samples analyzed testing positive for the virus, marking the highest level of infection in previous seasons.

Pier Luigi Bartoletti, the secretary of the Italian Federation of general practitioners, has reported a doubling of visits to his office, with patients seeking treatment for a mix of Covid, flu, and intestinal symptoms. As schools are set to reopen in January, Bartoletti anticipates that the situation will worsen further.

In Rome, both general practitioners and emergency rooms are experiencing a surge in activity, with the Medical Association reporting a 30% increase in emergency room visits. Dario Manfellotto, president of the Federation of Associations of Internist Hospital Managers, has also noted a slowdown in hospital procedures as a result of the increased flu and Covid cases.

At hospitals in Milan, the strain on the healthcare system is evident, as emergency rooms are filled with patients receiving treatment for flu and Covid, with even more waiting for care. Ambulance services are also overwhelmed, with reports of long waiting times for patients to receive treatment.

To address the escalating situation, authorities have suspended admissions from home to hospital for rehabilitation therapies and have called for a reduction in elective interventions. As the flu season continues to intensify, the Italian healthcare system is bracing for further challenges in the weeks ahead.

