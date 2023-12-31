Home » Record-breaking Allegri, no one has ever had as many 1-0 victories as him – News
Massimiliano Allegri is a record-breaking man. Today, in fact, with the victory over Roma, he has become the most successful trainer for “the short nose” as he says using a term from horse racing, a discipline particularly dear to him (he owns racehorses).


In fact, in Serie A no other coach has won as many times 1-0 as the current Juventus coach, who with today’s coach reached 76, surpassing Carlo Ancelotti with whom he was tied until now on 75. But the Livorno he prefers to underline that “it was important to win to get ahead of those behind, 43 points is a lot. Then on January 7th we’ll see how many we managed to score in the first round”. “It was a good match, playing against Roma is never easy, especially against Mourinho – says Allegri speaking of this evening’s match -. In the first half we took a risk on a couple of balls from Dybala, but we were compact and we approached the second half was good and then we could have scored the second goal.” “We are physically well, we have done very well the last three days – he adds -. This evening we developed good geometries, in the end we threw a few balls and we have to improve”.


Then he compliments Vlahovic: “he played a good game, he’s improving compared to the other games because he’s better physically, we looked for him enough, we could perhaps have done more. He also played well technically. He can play alone, or with a tip nearby”.

