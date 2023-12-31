Home » Rossi Club Minnesota’s winning streak broken
Sports

Rossi Club Minnesota’s winning streak broken

by admin
Rossi Club Minnesota’s winning streak broken

There was nothing to celebrate for Marco Rossi in the first game of the National Hockey League (NHL) doubleheader against the Winnipeg Jets. Austria’s ice hockey export and its Minnesota Wild lost 2:4 (0:2 1:1 1:1) in Winnipeg on Saturday.

It was the first defeat after four wins in a row. Just 24 hours later, the eleventh place in the Western Conference has the chance for revenge against number four in the West in the “return game” – this time in Minnesota.

Rossi missed an equalizer to make it 1-1

Rossi was on the ice the longest of all attackers at 19:14 minutes. Mostly flanked by Ryan Hartman and Marcus Johansson, Vorarlberg fired four shots and missed a great chance to make it 1-1 in the first third. Hartman (31st/PP) and Matt Boldy (41st) scored for Minnesota.

Top star Kirill Kaprizow left injured after an unpunished crosscheck, and goalie Filip Gustavsson also had to be replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury in the second half. The veteran goalie is likely to play his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday.

More dazu in National Hockey League 2023/24

See also  MMA | The king remains the king! The hatchet was buried, McGregor laughed at the loser

You may also like

Kane, Mbappé, Haaland: who was the top scorer...

Not at the World Cup, but unintentionally in...

“In 2023 there will be 7% more tourists...

The 2023 National Sports Outstanding Contribution Award was...

“My father spent all the family money”

Juventus-Roma (1-0) – Scattered Considerations

Hugo Lloris leaves Tottenham to join Los Angeles...

This was the goal with which Cristiano Ronaldo...

Ashwagandha: is it an ally against stress?

Opava dealt with Písek

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy