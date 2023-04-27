Equipped with SD7+ Gen 2! POCO F5 will be released overseas on May 9

[MOBILE]Xiaomi’s brand POCO phones F5 and F5 Pro, which had a lot of product information circulating on the Internet earlier, were officially confirmed earlier that they will hold a global launch event on May 9.

According to POCO’s statement on its POCO Global global official Twitter account, it is confirmed that its new mobile phones POCO F5 and F5 Pro will be officially launched at the global conference held at 8:00 pm on May 9, Hong Kong time.

The POCO India official Twitter account of POCO India, in the promotional video of the press conference, showed a 2+1 rear three-mirror design similar to another brand mobile phone of the same factory, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

Based on the existing information, POCO F5, which may be a derivative model of Note 12 Turbo, is also equipped with Qualcomm’s mid-to-high-end 5G chipset Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. If the derivative news is true, F5 may use a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 64 million Features like OIS three mirrors, 5,000mAh battery and support for 67W flash charging.

Source: POCO (Global, India)

