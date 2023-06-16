ESET Server Security: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in ESET Server Security. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security advisory for ESET Server Security on 06/15/2023. The Linux operating system and the ESET Server Security product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: ESET Customer Advisory (Stand: 14.06.2023).

Security Advisory for ESET Server Security – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.8.

ESET Server Security Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

ESET Server Security is a security solution for file servers to protect against malware, for example.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in ESET Server Security to increase his privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-2847 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

ESET Server Security linux < 9.1.98.0 (cpe:/a:eset:server_security)

ESET Server Security linux < 9.0.466.0 (cpe:/a:eset:server_security)

ESET Server Security linux < 8.1.823.0 (cpe:/a:eset:server_security)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

ESET Customer Advisory vom 2023-06-14 (15.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://support.eset.com/en/ca8447-local-privilege-escalation-vulnerability-in-eset-products-for-linux-and-macos-fixed

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for ESET Server Security. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/15/2023 – Initial version

