The market for solutions and services Cybersecurity, already booming due to the ever more disruptive and essential use of data, the spread of remote work and the consequent need to increase the protection network, recorded a further acceleration following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russia. In the very near future we will see an increase in investments to reduce exposure to the many threats and, to accompany vendors and customers on this path that has become central to business strategy, Esprinet in his role as value-added tech enabler consolidates its position in the IT security market in southern Europe with the acquisition of 100% of Ledera Network SL. A company incorporated under Spanish law, with a branch in Portugal, active since 1999 in the distribution of Cybersecurity software solutions which makes use of the skills of the two owners and thirty-eight collaborators. The operation follows the strategic lines of the business plan e further strengthens the Solutions sectorwhich now represents 42% of the Group’s overall profitability.

Lidera will strengthen Esprinet’s Solutions business

The acquisition of the share capital of Lidera Network SL will take place through the Spanish subsidiary of Esprinet, V-Valley Advanced Solutionsat a value estimated at 5.6 million eurosas it is based on a provisional balance sheet and subject to adjustment mechanisms linked to the calculation of the effective shareholders’ equity at the reference date which will be determined when the conditions precedent are resolved, and to the credit position of the company to be verified on pre-established dates until the end of one year from the date of the transaction.

On the expected closing date by the end of April subject to obtaining the authorization from the Spanish Anti-Trust Authority, the price will be paid by V-Valley Advanced Solutions España SL using its own available resources or in any case made available by the parent companies without recourse to third-party financing.

Lidera Network SL, within the Esprinet Group, will come kept as legal entity separate. In order to guarantee an orderly transition which foresees future synergies which increase the value of the operation, the governance provides that the previous shareholders, Mr. José Carlos Jimeno Diez and José Manuel Albiñana with the same commercial and financial functions, respectively.

“With this operation, which follows the recent one of Bludis in Italy, the specialized skills of Lidera professionals will strengthen the international team of V-Valley, which in the Esprinet Group deals with the development of the Solutions business, presenting itself as a center of excellence in Cybersecurity,” he said Alessandro Cattani, Chief Executive Officer of the Esprinet Group.