Europe against X and Meta are accused of disinformation

X and Meta are in the spotlight for issues of misinformation, controversy and heated political discussions. The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has ignited tensions in the real world, is having an equally significant impact on the digital sphere. However, it is not only the controversial contents that are worrying, but also the response of the European Union. The two platforms have been placed under the microscope of the Digital Services Act (DSA), a powerful weapon against online misinformation.

The controversy over X and the accusation against Elon Musk

After the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, X became an ideological battleground. On one side, there were Palestinian supporters, on the other, pro-Israeli supporters, both exacerbated by the polarization of the conflict. Elon Musk, the owner of However, these accounts had already been reported for anti-Semitic content. WarMonitors e Late defenderrecommended by Musk, have raised concerns due to the fake news they spread.

In particular, WarMonitors had previously shared a photo manipulated with the help of artificial intelligence, faking an attack on the Pentagon. This episode raised doubts about the competence of content moderation on X, leading to a wave of criticism and accusations from the EU of spreading disinformation. The situation worsened when it emerged that the accounts themselves were spreading artificially generated fake news.

The EU’s response to disinformation

The accusation against Musk and X is not only about the specific error, but also about the lack of transparency in content moderation. The EU underlined that both X and Metathe parent company of platforms like Facebook and Instagram, need to be clear about what content is allowed on their platforms. The need for timely and effective moderation is crucial, especially when dealing with violent and terrorist content that can influence public debate and security. The EU addressed Musk and Zuckerberg directly, imposing on them the obligation to respect the precise criteria established by the Digital Services Act.

This confrontation between Musk and the EU is testing the laws and rules governing the behavior of digital platforms in Europe. The key question now is whether Musk and other leading figures in the tech world will be able to ensure responsible content moderation, thus avoiding the heavy fines and penalties foreseen by the DSA.

Musk and Zuckerberg’s response to the accusation of misinformation

Elon Musk, known for his boldness and challenging attitude, has publicly defended X’s transparency policy. He reiterated his commitment to an “open source and transparent” approach, claiming that this is the essence of X. Musk also challenged the EU to specify the precise violations, seeking to underline his belief that the platform complied with existing regulations. Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, took a more diplomatic approach in his response. He recognized the existing problems and Meta’s commitment to improving the situation. Zuckerberg admitted that there is room for improvement in content moderation, especially when dealing with complex conflict situations like the one between Israel and Hamas.

The future of social platforms in Europe

Musk’s defiant response and Zuckerberg’s more conciliatory approach reflect the two leaders’ different personalities and their crisis management strategies. However, both are now under the EU’s radar and must demonstrate that their platforms can comply with European laws on disinformation and content moderation. The future of large social platforms in Europe remains uncertain. Indeed, the EU has made it clear that it will not hesitate to impose significant sanctions if platforms do not comply with the Digital Services Act. The matter highlights the urgent need for more effective and transparent content moderation. This is essential to address the spread of misinformation and illegal content on these platforms.

Master’s degree in Energy Engineering, always curious to understand the reasons for scientific phenomena and passionate about dissemination. I have been an author for CuE since 2020, when I started dealing with articles on the Energy page, but in recent years I have had the opportunity to encounter new worlds and discover new interests. Today I collaborate and write for the entire network.