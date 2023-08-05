Home » “everything is fine with android”…
Technology

by admin
“come here… it’s all right…, it might seem like the invitation of the witch from Snow White but instead it’s just the new Google advertising campaign aimed at Apple users to show him the potential of Android and BigG services.

After all, it is no secret that many users Apple use the services and applications of the big G on their devices on a daily basis. Despite this, the experience offered by an operating system that integrates them natively can be profoundly different.

Just about using Google tools focuses on the company’s new commercial, which shows all aspects of daily life and how they can be easily managed even without an Apple device in hand, trying to dispel the myth according to which the apple necessarily corresponds to greater reliability.

From the camera to Meet video calls, passing through the new Find my Android device, le potential of Android are expressed not only through applications and services, but also through the widest range of devices to choose from to find the one that best suits your needs: this is the latest message sent by Google in its short video, which shows both the range Pixel than the main “competitors” produced by Samsung, both foldable and standard: “everything is fine, with google on android“.

Among other things, the first integration of AI at the system level should arrive with Android 14 … we will see some good ones!

