reaches the quarterfinals after overwhelming Switzerland 5-1

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Aitana Bonmatí scored twice as Spain advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history after beating Switzerland 5-1 on Saturday.

The Spaniards responded with a resounding win to their 4-0 defeat against Japan in the last game of the group stage of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Jennifer Hermoso completed the striking account at Eden Park. Codina was relieved when her shot from the penalty area following a corner slipped into the Swiss goal on the brink of half-time, after scoring an own goal 11 minutes into the game.

The Spanish coach, Jorge Vilda, made several changes after the setback against Japan. Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was left on the bench and goalkeeper Cata Coll made her senior team debut. The five changes that the strategist made in total to the starting eleven paid off and the team dominated the match.

Switzerland were one of three teams not to have conceded a goal in the group stage, but went into half-time trailing 4-1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

