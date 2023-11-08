Evil Geniuses in Crisis: Selling LCS Slot and Disbanding Teams

Evil Geniuses Facing Economic Woes, Selling Esports Slots and Disbanding Teams

In a surprising turn of events, esports organization Evil Geniuses is facing significant economic challenges, leading to widespread layoffs and the potential sale and disbandment of several of its competitive teams.

According to reports, the economic downturn in the esports industry, coupled with alleged mismanagement within the organization, has led to a series of layoffs and cuts. As part of this downsizing, Evil Geniuses has reportedly made the decision to sell its League of Legends Championship Series slot, with a deal currently in progress. Additionally, the organization is said to be in talks to sell and disband its Counter-Strike and Valorant teams.

In a strategic move, Luminosity Gaming, the parent company of Enthusiast Gaming, has been identified as the potential buyer of Evil Geniuses’ LCS slot. This acquisition would mark a significant development within the esports scene and potentially shift the balance of power within the league.

The fate of Evil Geniuses’ Valorant and Counter-Strike teams remains uncertain, with plans to sell and disband the Valorant roster while retaining the men’s Counter-Strike team until December. However, the women’s Counter-Strike team is reportedly set to be released before the end of the year.

These developments come on the heels of recent cuts within Evil Geniuses’ Dota 2 team, leaving the organization with limited resources and a significantly reduced roster of players.

As the esports community reacts to this news, many are left questioning the future of Evil Geniuses and the broader implications for the competitive gaming industry. With a once-prominent organization now facing financial struggles and organizational restructuring, the landscape of esports could be on the verge of a major shift.