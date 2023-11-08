Chengdu International Fashion Week 2024: A Unique and Innovative Success

Chengdu International Fashion Week Concludes with Huge Success

Chengdu International Fashion Week recently concluded with a week-long event, showcasing the theme of “Unique and Innovative Style” at the SS2024 Chengdu International Fashion Week. The event, guided by the Chengdu Cultural Industry Development Promotion Center, Chengdu Commerce Bureau, Chengdu Culture, Tourism Bureau, and Chengdu Expo Bureau, was hosted by the Chengdu International Fashion Federation and co-organized by Chengdu Jinniu District.

The week was filled with various activities and events, attracting industry professionals from the global fashion industry. The opening ceremony of the event featured the Ruili Beauty Awards, the International Fashion and Urban High-Quality Development Conference, and the Super A Show, which showcased releases from domestic and foreign first-line brands.

One of the highlights of the event was the strategic cooperation with Ruili, a central cultural enterprise with a 28-year history, which brought the “Ruili Beauty Awards” to Chengdu, showcasing the city’s important position in the development of China‘s fashion industry.

The star-studded opening ceremony drew more than 30 celebrity guests, including Li Ruotong, Yuan Shanshan, Gao Qingchen, and many others. The event also attracted fashion experts, designers, photographers, and industry leaders from both China and abroad.

The Super A show, a major part of the fashion week, featured top fashion brands both from China and other countries. DVF (Diane von Furstenberg) and SHIATZY CHEN were among the brands that showcased their latest collections during the event, drawing attention from the global fashion industry.

In addition to the Super A show, the event featured the Super S show, which highlighted well-known independent design brands such as GIOIA PAN, Charlotta Gandolfo, and TIWILLTANG. The show also saw the release of new series of works from many other domestic and foreign design brands, showcasing the unique innovation in the fashion industry.

The event also featured a pan-lifestyle fashion show, highlighting the cross-border innovation in fashion. Leading technology brand, Huawei, showcased its products at the show, blending technology and fashion to create a new fashion aesthetic.

The fashion week also included the first digital virtual show, using intelligent technology to present virtual fashion shows. It aimed to bridge the gap between reality and virtuality, showcasing the beauty of technology in fashion.

Furthermore, the event held the “CDIFW Unique and Innovative Film and Television Night” and the International Fashion and Urban High-Quality Development Conference, which brought together industry leaders to discuss the future of the fashion industry and its role in city development.

Overall, the Chengdu International Fashion Week was a huge success, attracting global attention and highlighting Chengdu’s role in the fashion industry. It brought together innovation, creativity, and the cultural charm of Tianfu, creating a platform for the international fashion industry to showcase its latest works and exchange ideas for future development.

