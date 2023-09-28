Evonik and zweikern optimize change management

(Image source: @zweikern)

Evonik Industries, a pioneer in specialty chemicals, has set new standards in recruiting and change management in collaboration with zweikern. This innovative partnership is characterized by tailor-made change monitoring systems and the promotion of an open feedback culture and underlines the importance of innovation and the courage to change in the corporate world.

New ways in recruiting: Unique approach from Evonik and zweikern

At a time when traditional methods are often no longer sufficient, Evonik Industries and zweikern have developed a remarkable approach to tackling recruiting challenges. Instead of taking the usual route with large consulting companies, Evonik took a bold step and decided to work with zweikern. The company is known for its customized and future-oriented solutions. This decision reflects Evonik’s commitment to not just talk about change, but to put real transformation into action.

Specific change monitoring with zweikern Analytics

zweikern developed a tailor-made change monitoring system that is specifically tailored to Evonik. This system made it possible to identify areas of development, derive development measures and check their effectiveness. This tailored approach made it possible to precisely address specific challenges within the company. The continuous analysis and evaluation contributed significantly to the successful implementation of the transformation goals.

Leadership skills as a basis for change

Evonik and zweikern are rethinking change management: The continuous analyzes of change monitoring enabled zweikern to gain in-depth insights into the development areas of corporate cultural factors. These findings served as a basis for the further development of leadership skills. The derived measures contributed to building a sustainable leadership culture.

Feedback culture and building a community

The changes in the company required increased communication between the different areas in recruiting. With the support of zweikern, Evonik managed to establish a specialized recruiting community that strengthens collaboration between teams and promotes an open and honest feedback culture.

Philipp Meyer-Galow, Head of Attract & Recruit at Evonik, said: “My experience with zweikern was exceptional, particularly in the areas of impactful leadership development, individual coaching and the deep cultural challenge to improve our German recruiting organization. Her expertise and guidance were invaluable.”

Christian Bender, HR Business Management at Evonik, added: “If you are looking for a partner who doesn’t just talk on his own terms, but who measures his client against the goals he has set himself, provides consistent support in the pursuit of goals and also bluntly points out deficits, “It’s exactly in the right place at zweikern.”

This partnership between Evonik Industries and zweikern proves that innovative solutions and the will to change pave the way for a successful future.

