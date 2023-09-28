Home » Now harvest dandelion flowers and then make a tonic to strengthen defenses
Now harvest dandelion flowers and then make a tonic to strengthen defenses

Now harvest dandelion flowers and then make a tonic to strengthen defenses

Marcela Peiris (@comidaconsentida.nqn) is generally found researching, studying and practicing between the library, the garden and the kitchen. Her objective is to be able to share the processes, the experience that she traces and that were also bequeathed to her. So that? To achieve a healthy, rich and simple diet.

Thus, this restless cook invites us to reconquer palates with subtle and ancient flavors. In this case and taking advantage of the flowering period, she makes an ancient dandelion tonic. Too easy. It is made with only three ingredients, one measure and two stations.

Ingredients:
– 1 cup of dandelion flowers
– 1 cup of honey
– 1 cup of wine

Procedure

Put the three ingredients in a jar. It is made in spring and filtered in winter. It is taken when desired or needed to strengthen defenses. It is also very digestive.

Besides On September 25, Marcela Peiris will give a workshop on flowers and weeds in food. The collection, treatment will be carried out and the uses in the kitchen will be known. The way to make concoctions, preserves, juices, puddings, ice creams and pastas with flowers and weeds will be explored. It is a limited number of people, so registration is required at 299-5086075.


