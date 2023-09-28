Fake Accounts and Tosha Khana Case; Asif Zardari called accountability court

Thursday September 28, 2023, 12:08 PM National

Islamabad (Ummat News) Accountability Court 3 has summoned former President Asif Ali Zardari in the fake bank accounts case and Tosha Khana case.

Accountability Court No. 3 has summoned Yusuf Raza Gilani along with Asif Ali Zardari in the Tosha Khana case. Notices were issued to former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani for October 24.

The court has directed Asif Ali Zardari and Yusuf Raza Gilani to appear before the court in their personal capacity.

