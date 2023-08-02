Exciting Game Releases in August 2023: From Mech Wars to Haunted Adventures

Text / Video game handicapped party Lao Ke

In the second half of 2023, there are a plethora of highly anticipated video game releases. Among them are several Japanese indie games, including “Seven Nights Ghost,” which players have been eagerly awaiting for months. Additionally, FromSoftware’s “Men of War Mercenary VI: Realm Sky Fire,” a game that many players have been looking forward to, is set to be released soon.

Here are 5 popular games that are launching in August:

Mercenaries VI: Boundary Skyfire

Expected Release Date: August 23, 2023

Game Platforms: Steam / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox Series

One of the most highly anticipated games of August, “Mercenaries VI: Boundary Skyfire” has garnered a large following over the past 26 years since the release of the first “Machine War Mercenary.” With recent successful releases like “Dark Souls” and “Sekiro,” FromSoftware has built a strong and trusted fanbase, making the launch of this game highly anticipated. “Mercenaries VI: Boundary Skyfire” introduces a new “shock gauge” mechanic, enhancing melee combat and improving on previous installments of the series. Producer Katsura Yamamura has promised fine-tuned speed, sound effects, and animation special effects, ensuring an immersive experience for mech enthusiasts.

Atlas Fallen

Expected Release Date: August 10, 2023

Game Platforms: Steam / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox Series

“Atlas Fallen” is the latest release from Deck13 Interactive, known for their game “Mecha Frenzy,” which was dubbed the “Science Fiction Dark Soul.” However, “Atlas Fallen” will differentiate itself from its predecessor and adopt a style similar to “God of War 4” or “Horizon.” Players will wield an ancient gauntlet that allows them to manipulate sand and shape it into weapons. By attacking enemies, players gain kinetic energy, which can be used to unleash devastating special skills.

Seven Night Ghost

Expected Release Date: August 31, 2023

Game Platform: Steam

Since its initial release in April, “Seven Night Ghost” has ignited discussions among gamers. Developed by Japanese amateur game developer “Tozuku,” the game draws inspiration from “Ghost Talk” and has been described as a “heart-warming” work. Players assume the role of an office worker on a business trip, staying in a haunted dormitory scheduled for demolition in seven days. The goal is to solve the mischief caused by a female ghost, gradually building a connection with her. The game offers multiple endings based on completion and leaves players with questions about the ghost’s fate after the house is demolished.

Eternal War

Expected Release Date: August 22, 2023

Game Platforms: Steam / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox Series

“Immortals of Aveum” developed by Ascendant Studios combines magic shooting and puzzle-solving elements. The game promises a movie-level plot experience and is the company’s first game developed using Unreal Engine 5.1. Players will utilize three different shooting methods, each with unique attack effects. Boss battles will require players to switch between magic attributes and solve puzzles using different colors of magic.

Madden NFL 24

Expected Release Date: August 15, 2023

Game Platforms: Steam / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox Series

In the latest installment of “Madden NFL,” EA SPORTS introduces FieldSENSE and SAPIEN technology for a more comprehensive and realistic gameplay experience. The game features new ways to play, including mini-games and the return of the beloved superstar mode. With the addition of the 3v3 Superstar Showdown, players can live out their NFL dreams with friends.

August is shaping up to be an exciting month for gamers with these highly anticipated releases. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to dive into these thrilling worlds of gameplay.

[Source: GQ Taiwan]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

