by admin
There’s been a lot of talk about The Last of Us lately, and the series is barely over before speculation and rumors about a second season kick in. But let’s not forget that Sony has several other movies and TV series based on other brands in the works. One of these is Ghost of Tsushima, led by John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

In an interview with Discussing Films, he spoke about the project and his thoughts on its spectacular visual style:

“Ghost of Tsushima is a very interesting story if you really dig into Shin Sakai’s story and what the film is really about. You tie him to these stunning visuals. You can already tell from John I like the color, I like the composition. It’s totally fascinating to me to really try to have a visual that doesn’t just live up to but surpasses the game. That’s what we’re working on and working on right now. Like, how can you push the color palette? How can you bring this world to life in a very realistic and grounded way?

What do you think are the chances of recreating the Ghost of Tsushima style in a film?

