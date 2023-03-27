Liver King is one of the most followed influencers in the fitness arena. In him video of him, in which he showed the sculpted physiqueargued that to achieve such a shape you had to eat liver, spleen, pancreas, heart, kidneys and bull testicles. Strictly raw. Then, to accompany it all, his food supplements were also needed. All this until e-mails were published in which he confided in a colleague that he had undergone a treatment based on steroids worth 11,000 dollars. News that prompted thousands of Liver King customers to file a complaint. The latter stated that they would continue to buy his supplements if the steroid affair did not come to light.