6 / 7 : The bodybuilder influencer and the bull testicles diet
Liver King is one of the most followed influencers in the fitness arena. In him video of him, in which he showed the sculpted physiqueargued that to achieve such a shape you had to eat liver, spleen, pancreas, heart, kidneys and bull testicles. Strictly raw. Then, to accompany it all, his food supplements were also needed. All this until e-mails were published in which he confided in a colleague that he had undergone a treatment based on steroids worth 11,000 dollars. News that prompted thousands of Liver King customers to file a complaint. The latter stated that they would continue to buy his supplements if the steroid affair did not come to light.