Beirut is the capital as well as the largest city of Lebanon. It is located on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea and is considered an important cultural, economic and political center, one of the most important in the region, also because it can count on a rich history dating back thousands of years. The city is known for its architecture and lively markets but also for the social and political upheavals that have occurred over the last few decades, starting with the civil war that broke out in the early 1980s and ending with the huge and devastating explosion that took place in August 2020 in the city port.

What the books about Beirut are about

The various books on Beirut are represented in some cases by useful guides for those interested in visiting the city or by books that retrace the cultural and historical aspects as well as those relating to daily life or to the various complex and turbulent experiences of its inhabitants.
Other topics include the city’s architecture and urban planning, its diverse culinary traditions, and art and music scenes.

Books to read about Beirut

Three major books on Beirut available on Amazon there is a guide from Lonely Planet,
Beirut is Lebanon, which has obtained excellent ratings and reviews and which is perfect for those who want to stay for a few days in the capital of Lebanon. In any case, there are also other books for those who want to learn more about Beirut, including Bye Bye Babylona text that traces the history of the city through an autobiographical story, that of Lamia Ziadé, the author, who retraces her memories as a child and girl.
It is also reported Station 23which traces the story of an Italian contingent in Lebanon at the time of the civil war (in 1983), and Beirut, I love youa book that tells the story of Zena el Khalil, a Lebanese girl and blogger who began, in 2006, to tell the events of the city, obtaining some success and ending up being cited by important world newspapers.

List of the best books about Beirut on Amazon

Now the top list of 10 best books about Beirut that can be found on Amazon:

What are the top three books about Beirut on Amazon?

What is the best guide in Beirut?

What is the best subadult book in the 70’s?

What is the best book about an experience in Beirut?

What is the best book about Beirut women?

What is the best book of 2023 about Beirut?

Summary table of the best books on Beirut

Title Author Edition Pages
Beirut is Lebanon Farrauto, Luigi 2019 192
Bye Bye Babylon. Beirut 1975-1979 Ziadé, Lamia 2012 240
Station 23. My 100 days in Beirut Bettolini, Franco; Crescenti, Marina; Angioni, Franco (Preface) 2019 296
Beirut, I love you El Khalil, Zena; Mobiglia, S. (translator) 2010 237
Beit Beirut. A look at Lebanon Pellegatta, Alexander 2020 120
Nostalgia in Beirut Auref, Paolo Carlo 2018 251
Women of Beirut Humaydan Younes, Iman; Ruocco, M. (translator) 2011 195
Beirut, Lebanon. Between assassins, missionaries and Grands Cafés Christian, Richard 2008 249
Beirut au revoir. The crossroads of the Middle East between beauty and rubble Closed, Chiara 2022 160
There are no more dogs in Beirut Sassoon, Danielle 2023 160

