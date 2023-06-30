Experience AI: The AI ​​Festival in Heilbronn invites you to explore current applications

The AI ​​Festival will take place again in Heilbronn from July 1st to 2nd, 2023. Last year, Coding-Schule 42 and the KI association organized a Burning Man festival with science slam, sport and live music for the first time. The event on the former site of the Federal Horticultural Show (BUGA) in the “Zukunftspark Wohlgelegen” presents the growing KI -Ecosystem of the general population.

AI education platform AIEDN is presented

With free admission, exhibitors from business, universities, culture and creativity will present their projects with hands-on demonstrations on both days from around 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Information on AI regulation is provided, the AI ​​learning assistant AIEDN (AI in Education) is presented by math youtuber Daniel Jung and the Media University, and there are guided tours on the IPAI campus. There is a climbing tower, a volleyball tournament, pedal boats and yoga, as well as local food and a music program in which AI should also play a role. AI researcher and musician Dr. Tristan Behrens is Artist in Residence in Heilbronn, other artists have been announced.

Public: AI offers in and from Heilbronn

Just two months ago, the University Forum for Digitization (HFD) and the Foundation for Innovation in University Teaching (StIL) organized the University:Future Festival in Heilbronn, which took place in parallel at three locations, including Berlin. In Heilbronn, the AI ​​campus in the machine factory supervised the track on AI and technology, the recordings are now available for viewing.

Anyone who cannot make it to the AI ​​Festival in Heilbronn this weekend or who would like to delve deeper into the topic of AI afterwards will find free online courses, videos and podcasts to strengthen AI and data skills on the KI Campus learning platform. The offers are aimed at students, professionals and lifelong learners (beginners to advanced). In addition, there are specific offers that specifically cover the needs of individual professional fields and specialist areas, such as AI in medicine.

AI language assistance in university teaching?

The online course “Language Assistance as an Opportunity for University Teaching” gives an insight into AI-based language models. He shows how these can be used creatively in university teaching and as support for scientific work. The course also deals with the effects of generative AI tools on the examination culture at German universities. The course is offered by the Heidelberg YouTuber and professor Christian Spannagel, Aljoscha Burchardt (DFKI), Anika Limburg and Isabella Buck (both RheinMain University of Applied Sciences). The target group are students and university teachers, but anyone else who is curious can also take a look at the course. It consists of four modules of 60 to 90 minutes each and can be completed at any time.

Low-threshold offers for a general introduction to the topic of AI are:

Program of the KI Festival in Heilbronn

All further information on the online courses can be found on the AI ​​Campus website. Details about the KI Festival on July 1st and 2nd, 2023 in Heilbronn with program and directions can be found on the event website. Information on the event highlight, the new AI education platform AI in Education (AIEDN), can be found in a Heise report on the topic and on the project website. The AIEDN app exists for the project, in which it can be tested live with math questions.

