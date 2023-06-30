“Botines Mágicos”, the Neuquén charity project that restores and donates soccer shoes

From 2019, Jose Calfanca and Johana Arriagada, a couple from Neuquén, work tirelessly to fulfill their mission of solidarity. Taking advantage of the experience of one of them as a football teacher, they were able to identify the needs of those who were unable to participate in training due to a lack of proper footwear. This situation gave rise to the inspiring “Magic Booties” initiative.

In dialogue with the program “Entre Redes” of RÍO NEGRO RADIO, José recalled how this project began, which he sustains only thanks to the disinterested collaboration of neighbors and supportive people who join the cause. «I saw that the boys arrived with their fingers out to train or play games And it was there that this initiative began with my wife.

“Magic booties” was born with a childhood memory

However, the event that triggered the “Magic Booties” project was a memory from his childhood. Juan, a neighbor from La Gomera in his neighborhood helped him with his shoes when he was a teenager, and this experience became his inspiration to give back what he had received. «I was 11 years old when Juan gave me some Adidas boots with studs. And thanks to him I was able to continue training, he allowed me to continue on the pitch because I was going to train with the same shoes I used to go to school ».

So far, they have not received private or state support, but they continue with their work. The dedication and commitment of José and his partner have managed to make a big difference in the lives of many children and young people in the region. that they now have the opportunity to pursue their passion for soccer without worrying about footwear.

Regarding the collection of materials, he explained that they receive donations of sneakers and booties in good condition, but that need some repairs. «We are not shoemakers, but we can condition them with some glue, we polish and clean them. Then we pack it in a bag, we leave it labeled with the workshop and they are ready for a future delivery, “he explained.

