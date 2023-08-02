Home » Exploring the New Features and Key Changes in iOS 17 Beta 4 Developer Beta
Apple has released the iOS 17 Developer Beta 4 for developers, followed by the iOS 17 Public Beta 2 for ordinary users. Along with these releases, the iOS 17 Beta 4 developer beta version was also launched for developers. The internal version number is the same as the iOS 17 public beta Beta 2.

The latest iOS 17 Beta 4 developer beta brings several new features and key changes. Here is a summary of the updates:

1. Adjusted design of psychological well-being interface: The psychological well-being interface in the health records has been refined with additional emotional words and changes in the menu and background colors.

2. Sharing of health and activity records: Users now have the option to share their health data with Apple when opening the Health App for the first time after upgrading to iOS 17 Beta 4.

3. Arcade new categories: The Arcade interface now includes a text category menu at the top, making it easier to find different game categories.

4. Added horizontal script priority in auxiliary settings: A new menu function called “Horizontal Text Priority” is added to the display and text size settings, prioritizing the horizontal script format for straight script text.

5. Adjusted the icon style of the message toolbar: iOS 17 Beta 4 brings changes to the iMessage message app by adding a circle frame to all message toolbar icons and changing functional icons to circles instead of ellipses.

6. Adjusted the icon of the language App database on the main screen: The “Home Screen and App Database” icon in the settings page has been redesigned from a blue and white icon to a colored button style icon.

7. Safari clears browsing history: The Safari clear browsing history setting now displays as a half-page screen instead of the previous full-page screen.

8. Added instant preview option in standby mode: The “Standby Mode” setting is adjusted, and a new option called “Show preview content only when clicked” is added to hide the notification preview content until the app notification is clicked.

9. Added automatic transfer option in AirDrop settings: iOS 17 Beta 4 introduces “NameDrop” feature, allowing two iPhone devices to share business cards, photos, or files by placing them close together. This feature can be disabled in the AirDrop settings.

10. Control Center Apple TV Remote: The control center in iOS 17 Beta 4 brings changes to the Apple TV remote control icon, including changing the central button to a full black circle and canceling the black dot in the upper right corner.

11. Battery health suggestion: The iPhone battery settings now include a small reminder for battery suggestions, which is expected to be displayed only when there are major changes in the battery’s health.

12. New AirPlay menu animation: iOS 17 Beta 4 introduces a new animation window function to AirPlay, improving the user experience.

13. The time text on the unlock screen is bold: The text on the lock screen of iOS 17 Beta 4 appears thicker, making it easier to recognize visually.

14. iPhone 15 Pro action button code: The iOS 17 Beta 4 code includes the action buttons for the iPhone 15 Pro series, which can trigger a total of 9 functions.

15. System function optimization: With the latest iOS 17 Beta 4 update, users can experience smoother animation on the unlock screen, improved search results on the main screen, and a significant reduction in crashes.

These are the new features and changes brought by iOS 17 Beta 4. For more information on the disasters in iOS 17 Beta and whether it is suitable for updating, refer to the “iOS 17 Disaster Situation Summary” article. Additionally, if you want to understand the difference between the iOS developer beta version and the public beta version, read the “What is the iPhone Beta version?” article.

