Exploring the Upgrades: Samsung HW-Q990C 11.1.4 Soundbar Delivers an Enhanced Dolby Atmos Experience

Technology

Improved Sound Quality

The new Samsung HW-Q990C flagship Soundbar boasts an impressive 11.1.4ch configuration, providing an immersive audio experience. With 11 front and surround channels, 1 subwoofer channel, and 4 upward-firing channels, this soundbar is equipped to deliver the best sound quality possible. Dolby ATMOS and DTS:X sound effects technologies are supported, further enhancing the cinematic experience.

Not only does the HW-Q990C offer a powerful channel configuration, but it also includes a range of sound effects modes to suit different needs. Whether you’re looking for Surround Sound expansion, Game Pro, Standard, or Adaptive modes, this Soundbar has it all. Gamers can now tailor their sound effects to enhance their gaming experience.

Enhanced Features

Compared to its predecessor, the SAMSUNG Q-series HW-Q990C offers several notable improvements. One of the key enhancements is the addition of four upward-firing channels, which ensures sound is projected from all angles, creating a truly immersive soundstage. Whether you are watching your favorite movie or playing a game, the HW-Q990C will elevate your audio experience.

Another notable improvement is the Surround Sound expansion mode, which provides a wider audio dispersion, creating a more spacious sound field. This feature is particularly beneficial for larger rooms or open living spaces, as it helps to fill the entire area with rich, detailed sound.

