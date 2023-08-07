Exploring the Upgrades: Samsung HW-Q990C 11.1.4 Soundbar Delivers an Enhanced Dolby Atmos Experience

Improved Sound Quality

The new Samsung HW-Q990C flagship Soundbar boasts an impressive 11.1.4ch configuration, providing an immersive audio experience. With 11 front and surround channels, 1 subwoofer channel, and 4 upward-firing channels, this soundbar is equipped to deliver the best sound quality possible. Dolby ATMOS and DTS:X sound effects technologies are supported, further enhancing the cinematic experience.

Not only does the HW-Q990C offer a powerful channel configuration, but it also includes a range of sound effects modes to suit different needs. Whether you’re looking for Surround Sound expansion, Game Pro, Standard, or Adaptive modes, this Soundbar has it all. Gamers can now tailor their sound effects to enhance their gaming experience.

Enhanced Features

Compared to its predecessor, the SAMSUNG Q-series HW-Q990C offers several notable improvements. One of the key enhancements is the addition of four upward-firing channels, which ensures sound is projected from all angles, creating a truly immersive soundstage. Whether you are watching your favorite movie or playing a game, the HW-Q990C will elevate your audio experience.

Another notable improvement is the Surround Sound expansion mode, which provides a wider audio dispersion, creating a more spacious sound field. This feature is particularly beneficial for larger rooms or open living spaces, as it helps to fill the entire area with rich, detailed sound.

Membership Benefits

If you’re interested in experiencing the enhanced audio capabilities offered by the Samsung HW-Q990C flagship Soundbar, becoming a member is the way to go. By logging in and becoming a member of Brother 76, you gain access to even more sharing and exclusive content related to the Soundbar.

Membership perks include the ability to download and view content, allowing you to fully explore the capabilities of the HW-Q990C. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your viewing and gaming experience. Sign up now and get ready to be blown away by the immersive sound provided by the Samsung HW-Q990C.

Please note that a Brother 76 account is required to access the additional features and benefits of the HW-Q990C Soundbar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

