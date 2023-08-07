The Rising Trend of Hypercholesterolemia in Italy: Importance of Diet and Lifestyle

Title: High Cholesterol Levels on the Rise in Italy, Diet Plays Crucial Role in Prevention

Italian population seeing a sharp increase in hypercholesterolemia cases, affecting 38% of adults

Recent data reveals that the prevalence of hypercholesterolemia, a condition characterized by high levels of cholesterol in the blood, has been steadily increasing in Italy over the past decade. Currently, 38% of Italians are affected by this condition, as compared to 24% between 1998 and 2002. This alarming trend highlights the need for effective prevention measures and lifestyle modifications.

While genetics and other factors contribute to the development of hypercholesterolemia, diet plays a vital role in controlling cholesterol levels. Including plant-based foods with low-fat content in one’s diet is considered the best preventive measure. However, it is important not to overlook the significance of leading a healthy lifestyle and engaging in regular physical activity.

Cholesterol, a type of fat produced by the body, plays a crucial role in various bodily functions. It aids in digestion by forming bile and is essential for the production of vitamin D, which is important for maintaining bone health. Additionally, cholesterol serves as a building block for cell walls and the nervous system. Moreover, it acts as a precursor for hormones such as testosterone and estrogen.

Cholesterol is transported in the blood through lipoproteins, which differ in size and density. Low-density lipoproteins (LDL), also known as “bad” cholesterol, are often deposited in the walls of arteries, leading to the development of atherosclerosis. This condition involves the narrowing of blood vessels and is associated with cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. On the other hand, high-density lipoproteins (HDL), or “good” cholesterol, do not harm the arteries but rather facilitate the removal of cholesterol from arterial walls, transporting it to the liver.

The Mediterranean diet has shown positive effects on cholesterol levels. Consuming vegetables, cereals, and legumes contributes to maintaining desirable cholesterol levels. Legumes, in particular, are recommended to be consumed 2 to 4 times a week because they contain fiber and plant sterols that reduce overall cardiovascular risk. Fiber plays a crucial role in reducing the absorption of fats in the intestines. Opting for wholemeal bread, pasta, and rice, as well as including oats, barley, and spelled in the diet, is also beneficial due to their high fiber content. Additionally, the consumption of blue fish is encouraged, as it can be safely consumed even by individuals with cholesterol problems.

As we continue to witness the increasing prevalence of hypercholesterolemia in Italy, adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle becomes even more crucial. An adequate diet not only enhances the effectiveness of cholesterol-lowering drugs but also allows for a reduction in dosage and potential side effects. By prioritizing a Mediterranean diet and incorporating cholesterol-lowering foods, individuals can take charge of their health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases associated with high cholesterol levels.

