EY rewards young Tech talents as part of DigithON 2023

With initiatives like these, EY continues to drive innovation and digital transformation in the country, encouraging young people to pursue their passions and contribute to the advancement of technology

by Editorial Staff

Published on 05 Sep 2023

Giuseppe Perrone, EY partner EMEIA Blockchain Leader – Innovation Consulting Italy Leader

A showcase for innovation that demonstrated the talent and creativity of young Italians in the technology sector. The first edition of theEY Cup, the side competition born from the synergy between DigithON and Ernst & Young. The triumph was the team Band AI formed by Nicolò Andreetto, Edoardo Baviera, Claudia Cavazzoni, Nicolò Gallo, Alexandro Nistiriuc and Michele Palazzo which brought a tool powered by generative artificial intelligence designed to simplify and improve the process of visualization, research and application to public tenders and competitions. This innovative idea offers a valuable service to both businesses and private citizens, improving access to public opportunities and promoting transparency.

Giuseppe Perrone, EY partner EMEIA Blockchain Leader – Innovation Consulting Italy Leader, commented: “I am proud to present the EY Cup award to these young talents who have distinguished themselves for their excellent technological and creative team-building skills. The jury awarded the winners as the solution presented was deemed innovative, sustainable and scalable on the market, allowing the digital transformation path undertaken by the Public Administration to be supported and accelerated”.

EY alongside young people for innovation and sustainability

In addition to the prestige of winning the first edition of the EY Cup, the Band AI team was rewarded with a prize worth 3,000 euros for each member and a dedicated hiring path at EY. A great opportunity for these young talents to enter the world of innovation and technological consultancy.

The EY Cup competition involved students and undergraduates from the main Italian universities, selected for their passion for innovation and emerging technologies. During an intense journey of five weeks of mentorship led by EY, were developed eight innovative prototypes in response to four main challenges of the contemporary world: Generative AI, Gamification, Web 3.0 e Metaverso, e DEFI (Decentralized Finance). Prototypes which were then presented to the EY-DigithON technical jury in Bisceglie (BT), during the final event of the eighth edition of DigithON, highlighting the innovative potential and talent of the participants.

As part of the EY Cup competition, the BINP Award which includes three intensive sessions of project assistance to help the team refine the business idea and guide them in presenting the initiative to the venture capital funds that are partners of the program. This year, he was awarded the team AGR-E, composed by Riccardo Caro, Luisa Centonze, Massimiliano Dell’Olio, Donato Liberto and Davide Vadacca. Their project focuses on a noble goal: reducing the environmental impact of farms through the use of generative artificial intelligence to promote sustainable agricultural practices.

