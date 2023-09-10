Ten years since OSCAR…697 – bartender.it

The tenth year of life of OSCAR.697 saw the brand protagonist in 2023 at both MIxology Experience and theGINday, between new commercial partnerships and Pop(Up)Bar

In this 2023, OSCAR.697 – the independent premium vermouth brand founded in 2013 by Stefano Di Dio – turned ten: among the main activities he undertook to celebrate this important milestone, he was the protagonist in two important events for the beverage & mixology world held in Milan (birthplace of the product and its owner).

Last May, on the occasion of the second edition of MIxology ExperienceOSCAR.697 has entered into a commercial collaboration with Toorank International Spirits, becoming its Italian branch for the distribution of important brands. The two companies have signed a multi-decade agreement which makes 697 the Italian branch of the Dutch group, to develop and strengthen the penetration of Toorank brands on our market.

Among the Toorank brands distributed by Stefano di Dio’s company, two in particular are present at the eleventh edition of theGINday: Mabooze e Sloane’s Ginon display among the stands and brands present at the Juniper Experience.

And at the end of the event, on Monday 11th OSCAR.697 hosts the closing party of theGINday at the Pop(Up)Bar 697 in via Orobia 11 (Fondazione Prada area), involving insiders and professionals in the sector.

