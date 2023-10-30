Facebook and Instagram launch subscriptions in Europe: paid social networks, but without advertising

Instagram and Facebook launch paid service in Europe. Users of social networks in the Meta galaxy who decide to subscribe will no longer see advertising. Alternatively, you can continue to use these services for free by viewing adverts relevant to them.

Meta’s announcement came this morning: “We firmly believe in a free internet supported by ads and will continue to offer free access to our products and services regardless of financial means. We are committed to keeping people’s information private and secure , pursuant to our regulations and the EU Data Protection Regulation”.

The cost of Facebook and Instagram subscriptions

The cost will be 9.99 euros per month for desktop services (therefore access to social media via the web) and 12.99 euros per month for social media apps, both iOS and Android. The subscription, Meta specifies, will be valid for all Facebook and Instagram accounts regardless of where the purchase is made.

Until March 1, 2024, the initial subscription will be valid for all accounts linked to the user’s Account Management Center. From March 1, 2024 onwards, for each additional account entered in the user’s Account Management Center, an additional cost of 6 months per month will apply for subscriptions subscribed on the web, and 8 months per month for those activated on iOS and Android, specifies Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

Why Meta decided to launch subscriptions in Europe

The reason that pushed Meta to accelerate the launch of paid services in Europe is largely linked to the verdict of the Court of Justice of the European Union, which last December decreed that Meta cannot use users’ personal data – through which targets the adverts shown to us – unless they have given explicit consent.

However, Meta’s decision is only the latest in a long series of initiatives of this type, which have involved practically every social network. Not only have Facebook and Instagram already offered the “Meta verified” paid option for some time (which guarantees certification and greater account protection, and is designed mainly for creators), but paid services have been rendered in various also available from Snapchat, X/Twitter, Telegram and even TikTok, which would be ready to launch an ad-free version for the cost of $4.99 per month.

