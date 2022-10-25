Fallout 4

While everyone continues to wait for the long-awaited “Fallout 5”, Bethesda can only continue to think of ways to extend the life of “Fallout 4”, which has been released for 7 years. According to VGC, Bethesda announced at an event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the “Fallout” series that it will launch a “next-generation” (actually current-generation) update for “Fallout 4”, which will be released in 2023 on PS5, Platforms such as Xbox Series X/S and PC debut. In addition to bringing high frame rates and 4K quality, there will also be new Creation Club content.

This isn’t the first time Bethesda has “upgraded” the quality of Fallout 4 — the Xbox One X had previously gained the ability to play in 4K, but was limited to 30FPS; last year it was for the Xbox Series X/ The S brings a high frame rate of 60FPS, but is limited to 1090p resolution. This time, although Bethesda has not stated the content of the upgrade, it should not have to choose between fish and bear’s paw.

As the development cycle of masterpieces gets longer and longer, this kind of “middle-aged picture quality upgrade” may become more and more common, allowing players to maintain their interest in the game while waiting for a new series of works that they do not know when they will be released. interest. This is especially important for games with a certain level of multiplayer connection elements. In any case, this marks the 25th year of a classic game series, and while you continue to wait for “Fallout 5”, you can reopen “Fallout 4” for a while.