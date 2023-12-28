Fallout: London will launch in April 2024 – Fallout 4

Fallout: London Mod Set to Launch on April 23rd

If you’re a fan of the Fallout game series, then you’re in for a treat. The highly anticipated Fallout: London mod for Fallout 4 is set to launch on April 23. Developed by a dedicated team of modders, the mod promises to deliver an expansive and immersive experience that rivals even Bethesda’s official expansions.

For those unfamiliar with Fallout: London, it is a DLC-sized mod that transports players into a nuclear apocalypse set in the heart of London. The mod features new worlds, factions, storylines, NPCs, weapons, creatures, and more, encapsulating the gritty, adventurous nature of the Fallout games.

In a recent reveal, the team behind Fallout: London shared a short trailer on X and a longer in-depth demo on Youtube. The trailer and demo showcased the extensive content and impressive production values of the mod, including over 50 main quests, 200 side quests, brand new environments, gameplay additions, and quality of life improvements. The developers also recorded over 90,000 lines of dialogue, further demonstrating the scale and ambition of the mod.

While the mod will be available for free for PC players, there is currently no information about a console version. However, fans hope that Bethesda will help facilitate a console release in the future.

The excitement surrounding the launch of Fallout: London is palpable, with many fans eager to dive into the unique British twist on the Fallout universe. With just a few weeks left until the official launch, anticipation is at an all-time high for this ambitious and impressive mod.