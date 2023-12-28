«In 2024 we will take fewer pills. But now beware of the diseases of the new climate” – breaking latest news

Professor Predicts Future of Medicine: Covid Will Always Be Like the Flu

In a recent interview, Professor Remuzzi shared his predictions for the future of medicine and our health in the year 2024. One key takeaway from his interview is the idea that Covid-19 will likely become endemic, much like the flu, and while it may not disappear, its impact will likely be less severe.

The professor also discussed advancements in cancer treatment, specifically mentioning messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, which are showing promising results against tumors. He highlighted the potential for gene therapy to revolutionize the production of CAR T cells, which could be used to treat a variety of diseases, including autoimmune conditions and lymphomas.

While discussing the potential for long-term vaccine use, the professor pointed to new technology that amplifies mRNA, allowing for longer-lasting immunity. He also emphasized the importance of continued research into negative effects and long-term implications of these vaccines.

Looking ahead to 2024, the potential for gene therapy interventions to target liver RNA and potentially treat life-threatening diseases such as cardiomyopathy was mentioned as an exciting area of development. However, the balance between risks and benefits must always be carefully considered in the implementation of new treatments and medications.

Regarding recent skepticism towards vaccines, the professor stressed the importance of vaccines in combating Covid-19, reminding the public that vaccines protect against the severity of the disease, if not the infection itself. He also underscored the potential for mRNA technology to be used in cancer research and other medical fields.

While optimistic about medical progress, the professor cautioned that attention must be paid to the impact of climate change on the spread of diseases. He emphasized the need for continued investment in research and the importance of avoiding pseudoscientific beliefs.

Addressing concerns about sudden deaths attributed to vaccines, the professor referenced a recent study that found no association between vaccines and sudden death. He urged the public to rely on data rather than unverified beliefs.

Finally, the professor expressed concern about the impact of poverty and lack of access to healthcare, both in conflict zones and in countries like Italy where the National Health Service plays a critical role in public health.

As we look to the new year, the predictions and cautions shared by Professor Remuzzi provide valuable insight into the future of medicine and public health in 2024.

Date: December 28, 2023

