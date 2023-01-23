Home Technology Fan-Made Mega Man X Game, MEGAMAN X – BREAKPOINT FAN GAME
One day, I was fed a video by YouTube and saw the cover, darling! Isn’t this Mega Man X? Why does the interface look different from the ones I played before? Is there a new one that I haven’t followed? After clicking in, I found out that this is a Rockman game made by the players themselves. The gameplay of the video is still the same as before, but the interface, characters, maps, etc. have been slightly changed. The feeling of watching the video is even better than the original version. illusion. I also want to make a little complaint here. Since the Rockman X7 was changed to 3D, and the X8 was changed to 2.5D, the spirit of the Rockman game in my mind has disappeared. When is Capcom going to release a new Rockman… ( Knock the bowl):

Rockman game made by fans, with high degree of restoration and more delicate details

I saw this game on YouTube @Rodry Ark’s channel:
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

There are a lot of videos that he uploaded and tested, but the game has not yet had a fully functional experience:
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

I was burned by this movie at the beginning, dude! This interface is also very cool. Although the whole picture is in the testing stage, but the degree of restoration and the more refined Rockman, I really hope that the finished product can be released for play as soon as possible:

The Internet is very convenient, so I also got the beta version to play with:
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

Settings menu:
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

After entering the game, you can choose the difficulty:
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

Because it is still in the development stage, currently only Penguin has complete content to play, and Fire Dragon can PK, others can only walk around the map:
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

After entering the level, you can choose the character to play:
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

After pressing the equipment compartment, you can also enter the armor settings of the character:
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

Anyone who has played it should know that the armor of each generation is different (X5 and X6 are exceptions), it is impossible to use the previous armor to play new levels, but this game has done it, and even every part is still intact. You can choose different armors to choose from, and you can mix and match, this concept is really good:
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

Of course, the most OP Ultimate Armor can also be used:
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

The most special thing about this game is that there are so many characters that can be selected, such as Zero who can only be used after X4:
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

Zero has no armor, but you can choose X1 version and black Zero:
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

The AXL that debuted in X7 can also choose:
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

There are also Alice and Bafa characters, but they can’t be chosen:
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

The most, the most, the most, the most surprising thing is that the original ancestor Rockman also participated in the battle. Does it mean that the sliding base alone can cope with the X-series version? XD
Fan-made Megaman X game, MEGAMAN X - BREAKPOINT FAN GAME - Computer King Ada

Here is also a demo video for everyone to see, the level has a little change, the frame rate can also be maintained at 60Fps, the play is smoother than before, and the action of Penguin BOSS is also different from before, the moves , Actions are also more flexible, and it has become quite difficult to fight. In addition, the original Rockman can slide the base directly by pressing the sprint button. It is also very convenient, and it can even stick to the wall, which greatly improves the playability.
Friends who like it can pay attention to his channel, maybe give some time and time, this work may come out soon, but I guess we may also have to look at CAPCOM’s face…

