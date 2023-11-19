Home » Fans Create Early Version of ‘GTA6’ Map Based on Leaked Clips, Three Times the Size of ‘GTA5’
Enthusiastic Fans Craft Early Version of “GTA6” Map Based on Leaked Clips

The highly-anticipated “GTA6” has not yet been officially announced, but that hasn’t stopped enthusiastic netizens from carefully crafting an early version of the game map based on leaked clips circulating on the Internet. According to these fans, the map area of “GTA6” will be three times the size of the map of “GTA5” Los Santos.

This map was created by fans from the dedicated “GTA” cartography community and was shared on Twitter by Jason from Gta 6 2.0. Using coordinate data from leaked footage, these fans have accurately calculated the distance between various locations.

In a recent tweet, Jason from Gta 6 shared, “Distance between Vice City and Port Gellhorn is about the length of the whole map of GTA 5.” This estimate has led to the inference that the map of “GTA6” will be significantly larger than its predecessor.

This news has excited “GTA” fans who have high expectations for the upcoming open-world game. Many are hopeful that Rockstar, the game’s developer, will fill this large map with rich activities and experiences. Rockstar is known for creating vibrant and immersive locations in their games, and fans are eager to see this tradition continue with “GTA6.”

While the official announcement of “GTA6” is still pending, these fan-created maps and leaked clips are only fueling the excitement and anticipation surrounding the highly-anticipated game.

