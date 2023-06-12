Home » Far Cry animation coming to Netflix this year – Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix
It was while Ubisoft was moving forward that Adi Shankar, the creator behind the Netflix series Castlevania, took to the stage in a very cool (we think) cyborg jumpsuit to announce an exciting new project. Honestly, it’s hard for us to focus on the news itself because the costumes are more interesting. At least initially but once the trailer started it was different as it turned out to be a new anime series based on Far Cry Blood Dragon which is a classic expansion to Far Cry 3 but it also seems to be a time A true nostalgia trip to the land of the great graphics, where 90s sci-fi is in focus.

Shankar describes the series as violent and dystopian, but with a decidedly ironic and slightly philosophical edge.we will see whenCaptain Laserhawk： A Blood Dragon RemixHere’s what that means when it hits Netflix sometime this year.

Watch the trailer below!

