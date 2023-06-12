Assassin’s Creed Mirage: gameplay video finally shows us the game from Ubisoft

During the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward Ubisoft showed the world the very first gameplay videos Of Assassin’s Creed Miragethe new chapter of the saga that aims to bring players back to the old atmospheres.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes us into Baghdad of the ninth century and puts us in the shoes of the already well-known Basim. Our protagonist, in this presentation film, starts by eliminating a target and then obviously having to flee from the guards. Once safe, a short narrative sequence is shown and immediately afterwards we can see that we will be able to unlock various types of gadgets useful for missions, such as a blowgun to stealthily shoot down enemies from a distance.

Subsequently, Basim choose a mission among several available. In this case the task is to find a concubine of the Caliph and save her from the people who captured her. We can see that there is also an additional challenge, “Take no damage”, and a variety of rewards. The Assassin’s Creed Mirage video then continues with Basim reaching the mission location and exploring for an entry point. The presence of a guard, however, initially prevents Enkidu the eagle from being used to view the area from above.

Once inside the perimeter, Basim uses his own view of the Eagle can spot enemies and decide which direction to go, using groups of people and tall grass to hide from enemies. After a few more or less stealthy takedowns, he manages to get rid of the enemy at the top of a tower blocking Enkidu and can finally see the area from above. The objective of this Assassin’s Creed Mirage mission is then identified by the eagle and Basim knows how to continue.

It’s an area full of enemies, but Basim is able to clear it using one of his abilities: by selecting various targets, you are practically able to teleport towards them and kill them in succession instantly without being detected. This ability in Assassin’s Creed Mirage obviously has a limit determined by a cooldown bar. Basim finally eliminates the target and it all ends with a cinematic escape.