FasterXML Jackson: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for FasterXML Jackson. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for FasterXML Jackson on 08/10/2023. The Linux operating system and the FasterXML Jackson product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2230718 (Stand: 09.08.2023).

Security Advisory for FasterXML Jackson – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,9

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.9.

FasterXML Jackson Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

Jackson is an open-source JSON processing library in Java.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in FasterXML Jackson to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-3894 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

FasterXML Jackson < jackson-dataformats-text 2.15 (cpe:/a:fasterxml:jackson)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2230718 from 2023-08-09 (10.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for FasterXML Jackson. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/10/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

