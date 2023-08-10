The participant of a reality show was expelled for getting naked in a partner’s bed without her consent

The reality show Below Deck Down Under immediately expelled the participant Luke Jones, who got into the bed of a sleeping colleague naked.

The young woman, named Margot, was drunk after partying with the rest of the participants and while she was sleeping, without giving her consent, Luke entered her bed and lay next to her.

The woman did not notice this detail (they told her what happened later) but in the video that is circulating on the networks you can see how, immediately, a producer of the program intervenes and asks Luke to leave.

“Luke, we have to get you down”, “I have to get you out of here, because she wants to go to bed”, they insist and although he resists at first, he ends up leaving the place in a bad way.

The reality shows a 24-hour ship crew living and working on a luxury vessel that cruises Australia for six weeks.

