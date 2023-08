Web Desk: Azadi Cycle Race organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association is being held on 13th August at Northern Bypass. In this regard, President of KP Cycling Association Shayan Ali Shah said that the competitions will be inaugurated by Chairman KP Cycling Association Syed Azhar Ali Shah. Prizes will be held at Peshawar Sports Complex after the race.

