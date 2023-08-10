Sun cream for tattoos: This way the motifs don’t fade

Sunscreen for tattoos Why tattooed skin needs high UV protection, and not just in summer



Tattooed skin is particularly sensitive to UV radiation, so the right sunscreen is essential in summer

© Kosamtu / Getty Images

A freshly inked tattoo is like a wound on the skin that needs to heal before it can be exposed to direct sunlight. Then it is important to protect the work of art from fading – with the right UV protection.

Tattooed skin remains sensitive to the sun’s rays for life, but you should first allow a freshly engraved motif to heal completely before it comes into contact with sunscreen. It is not without reason that the work of art must be kept sterile at first, since the risk of wound infection is particularly high in the first few days. Once the healing process is complete after a few weeks, the skin needs to be protected from UV light. Because the fact is that the intense rays of the sun not only promote skin cancer and make the skin age faster, but also ensure that the colors of the tattoo fade faster. This applies to new works of art as well as to old ones. The question arises as to how best to protect tattooed skin from UV rays – not only in summer. We’ll tell you.

This is how UV radiation affects tattoos



There is no question that unfiltered rays of the sun have a major impact on our skin. But did you know that some colors can actually absorb the heat, causing the skin in the area to itch or even swell? In addition, UV light with regular and unprotected contact with the skin ensures that the colors and lines contained in a tattoo fade or even blur over time. This is sometimes due to the fact that the ultraviolet rays penetrate deep into the skin and the pigments thus migrate deeper into the skin – or are even destroyed by dangerous sunburn. Accordingly, it is important to protect your tattoos with the right sunscreen.

Which tattoo sunscreen do you recommend?



There are now a large number of manufacturers who sell sunscreen for tattooed skin – such as TattooMed, Skin Stories or Believa. In fact, you can also use an ordinary sunscreen lotion to keep the colors of your artwork from fading. In principle, it is only important that you choose a high sun protection factor (at least 30, but 50+ is even better) and that the sunscreen has skin-care properties. It is important to know that you should only smear a freshly made tattoo when the wound has completely healed. It is then recommended to choose a sunscreen for sensitive skin that is fragrance-free. This is how you avoid skin irritation.

Sunbathing with tattoos: This is how the motifs don’t fade



To keep the colors and contours of your artwork on the skin for as long as possible, you can use the following tips.

The following applies to freshly inked tattoos:

Avoid direct sunlight on the affected parts of the body for the first few weeks. Shortly after being stung, the skin no longer has any intact UV protection and can burn, become inflamed or cause allergies more quickly. As soon as you expose your tattoos to the sun, you should always apply sunscreen – even on cloudy days in summer.

The following applies to older tattoos:

Even years later, tattooed skin is said to be more sensitive to the sun’s rays than non-tattooed skin. It is all the more important to protect the works of art and your skin from dangerous UV rays – in summer and in winter. With the right sunscreen and suitable clothing, you protect the tattoos (and your skin) from negative external influences.

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.

#Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

