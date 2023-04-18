FC Chelsea vs. Real Madrid in live stream & TV broadcast on Amazon

Today is the second leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. You can watch all the games in the premier class live again in this round. On Tuesday, Real Madrid and Chelsea will meet, among others. Where can you watch today’s match between Chelsea and Real Madrid live stream and TV?

Amazon Prime and DAZN have been sharing the Champions League broadcasts since last season. Amazon will show Tuesday’s top game again today. You can see the game between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC live today in the stream on Amazon Prime Video.

You can try Amazon Prime for free for the first month. The sports streaming service DAZN shows the parallel game between AC Milan and SSC Napoli as well as the two Wednesday games in the coming week. All games start at 9:00 p.m.

For the DAZN games you need at least die „Standard“-Option, which costs 24.99 euros per month. With “Unlimited” for 29.99 euros you can watch the streaming service on several devices at the same time. In the cheapest variant “DAZN World” there are no Champions League games to see. At Amazon is the transfer Available to all Prime members at no additional cost.

DAZN no longer offers a trial month, so you have to pay from day one if you only book the service today. There is no day ticket.

Champions League live stream: Chelsea FC vs. Real Madrid today

DAZN shows all Champions League games in Germany, apart from one top game on Tuesday. This game will then run exclusively on Amazon Prime. DAZN can broadcast both games on Wednesday.

The game between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid will be broadcast on Amazon Prime on Tuesday 18 April.

Real Madrid won the first leg 2-0 in their own stadium.

The sports streaming provider DAZN shows the parallel game between SSC Napoli and AC Milan. AC Milan go into the first leg with a 1-0 win.

Tomorrow DAZN will show the second leg between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

All games start at 9:00 p.m.

On online radio you can listen to all German games at WDR Event free of charge, legally and without registering.

The summaries will be available a few hours after the final whistle on the DAZN and Amazon Prime YouTube channels. All highlights can also be viewed free of charge without a subscription.

In free TV, football fans in Switzerland can tune in to the Champions League in free TV on 3+ and in Austria on ServusTV. In Germany, the stations cannot be received without further ado. As usual, there will be no live pictures from the Champions League on free TV today.

The round of 16 in the premier class is divided into two weeks. The results of the first leg in the round of 16:

AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1:0, 0:0

vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1:0, 0:0 Paris St. Germain vs. FC Bayern Munich 0:1, 0:2

0:1, 0:2 Club Brugge vs. Benfica Lisbon 0:2, 1:5

0:2, 1:5 Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea FC 1:0, 0:2

1:0, 0:2 FC Liverpool vs. Real Madrid 2:5, 0:1

2:5, 0:1 Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SSC Neapel 0:2, 0:3

0:2, 0:3 RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City 1:1, 0:7

1:1, 0:7 Inter Milan vs. FC Porto 1:0, 0:0

Quarterfinal dates

Benfica Lisbon vs. Inter Milan, first leg: 0-2, second leg: Wednesday 19 April

Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich, first leg: 3-0, second leg: Wednesday 19 April

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea FC, first leg: 2-0, second leg: today, Tuesday 18 April

AC Milan vs. SSC Napoli, first leg: 1-0, second leg: today, Tuesday 18 April

Football today: Champions League live stream on these channels

Amazon shows 16 games live and exclusively on Tuesday. Following the live broadcast, the highlights can be viewed exclusively via Amazon. These are the dates of the Amazon games in the group stage of the 2022/23 season:

Borussia Dortmund vs FC Copenhagen (September 6, 2022 at 6:45 p.m.)

Bayern Munich vs. FC Barcelona (September 13, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur (22 November 2022 at 9:00 p.m.)

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla FC (October 11, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.)

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City (November 1, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.)

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan (November 1, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.)

Paris St. Germain vs Bayern Munich (February 14, 2023 at 9:00 p.m.)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SSC Napoli (02/21/2023 at 9:00 p.m.)

Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund (07.03.2023 at 9:00 p.m.)

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig (03/14/2023 at 9:00 p.m.)

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich (04/11/2023 at 9:00 p.m.)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid (today, April 18th, 2023 at 9:00 p.m.)

You can switch on the Champions League games on Amazon Prime in the browser. The signal can also be transmitted to the television via an HDMI cable. Alternatively, you can use the Prime Video app on your desired device. The app is available for Android smartphones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire TV Stick and many smart TV devices, among others. The subscription is chargeable, but in the first 30 days after registering you can use all Amazon Prime content free of charge and without restrictions.

Champions League on free TV and stream: what is shown?

This season, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig are all going on the hunt for the most important trophy in European club football for Germany. DAZN and Amazon Prime share the broadcasts of the Champions League games this year. For the first time in years, there have been pictures of the premier class on free TV since last season. ZDF has secured the small rights package for the highlights. You can tune in to the sports studio on ZDF every Wednesday from 11 p.m. and enjoy all the goals by Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland for free. In addition, there will finally be the final of the current Champions League season live on free TV again.

However, online radio broadcasts on Amazon Prime will be canceled this season. You can tune in to “WDR Event” regularly and listen to the games with German participation for free. Football fans in Switzerland can watch a game on free TV on 3+ every match day. In Austria, ServusTV shows the Champions League without a subscription.

Champions League at DAZN

Champions League on TV: the costs

In the current season, DAZN will broadcast 121 games live, showing most of the 137 games in full length. Amazon holds the rights to the remaining 16 games and shows one game on each game day. You have the right of first access, so you can secure the particularly exciting transmissions.

Sky is no longer showing any Champions League games this season. Amazon Prime costs 89 euros per year or 8.99 euros with a monthly payment. At DAZN, the monthly fee is 29.99 euros or around 23 euros a month if you book the subscription for a whole year. The highlights on ZDF are free, the costs are settled via the broadcasting fee.

