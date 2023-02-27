The WF-1000XM4 true wireless headset launched by Sony in 2021 can be said to be one of the most popular true wireless headsets after Apple AirPods Pro. A few days ago, according to the FCC database of the US Federal Communications Commission, Sony will release the successor model WF-1000XM5 headphones. If you are planning to change to new headphones, you may wish to pay attention.

It is reported that the WF-1000XM5 is expected to be launched in July this year. The new headset will support more accurate active noise reduction, equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth LE, and support lossless music transmission technologies including aptX Lossless, AAC and Sony’s own LDAC . For users of non-Sony Android mobile phones, it is actually quite worth looking forward to. However, the current price of WF-1000XM4 headphones has fallen back to $1,280. If you are a friend who uses iPhone and Sony Xperia mobile phones, 1000XM4 may be more worth buying.