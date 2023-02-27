Home Technology FCC documents reveal that Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones will be launched in July?
Technology

FCC documents reveal that Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones will be launched in July?

by admin
FCC documents reveal that Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones will be launched in July?

The WF-1000XM4 true wireless headset launched by Sony in 2021 can be said to be one of the most popular true wireless headsets after Apple AirPods Pro. A few days ago, according to the FCC database of the US Federal Communications Commission, Sony will release the successor model WF-1000XM5 headphones. If you are planning to change to new headphones, you may wish to pay attention.

It is reported that the WF-1000XM5 is expected to be launched in July this year. The new headset will support more accurate active noise reduction, equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth LE, and support lossless music transmission technologies including aptX Lossless, AAC and Sony’s own LDAC . For users of non-Sony Android mobile phones, it is actually quite worth looking forward to. However, the current price of WF-1000XM4 headphones has fallen back to $1,280. If you are a friend who uses iPhone and Sony Xperia mobile phones, 1000XM4 may be more worth buying.

See also  Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Gold Release "Modern Platforms" in January - Persona 3 Portable

You may also like

The adoring courtiers of Silicon Valley

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earphones appeared in the FCC...

Schlein also wins online

OPPO looks to the future of mobility and...

SpaceX, mission postponed two minutes before lift-off

Nintendo officials personally confirmed that they will not...

Final squeeze for the «Ai Act»: what does...

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Gets Captivating Gameplay...

HPE enriches the offer on private 5G with...

Twitter, new round of job cuts for at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy