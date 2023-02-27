With the end of Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023, following “Street Style: 2023 Autumn/Winter Milan Fashion Week Street Shooting Special”, this time the focus has shifted from clothing to lower body shoes, in order to analyze the trend of street shoes at Milan Fashion Week 2023 Autumn/Winter .

In Italy’s fashion capital, technical sneakers seemed to be the first choice of the audience this week, especially Prada, whose Cloudbust Thunder Technical Fabric shoe appeared on the feet of several attendees, one in black and blue and one in black and blue. Styled in black and gray spray paint. Other performance shoes include Balmain’s Unicorn, which debuted this time in a rainbow colorway and has been a popular choice among fashion week audiences. Notable footwear also includes Nike’s P-6000, The North Face’s slip-on and Salomon’s ACS Pro Advanced. Salomon shoes have long been the best choice for comfort and durability.

Nike’s sneakers are once again the style of choice for street style lovers, with both the Air Jordan and the VaporWaffle appearing. In addition, Maison Mihara Yasuhiro’s Blakey and Maison Margiela’s Tabi shoes are not to be missed. Despite the variety of brands that have popped up on the streets of Milan this week, it’s safe to say that sneakers remain the number one choice for attendees, proving that comfort is above all else.