At the launch of the Vatican City State’s judicial year, the pope invited law enforcement to “have mercy” on “those who err when they face the proceedings”. Speaking of conflicts in the world, the Pope called on everyone to “help build peace and justice”.

(Vatican News Network)On February 25, Pope Francis received the staff of the Vatican City State’s courts, procuratorates and relevant law enforcement agencies at all levels, kicking off the 94th judicial year of the Vatican City State. On this occasion, the Pope did not forget the conflicts that erupted in Ukraine and other places, pointing out that “the whole world is sinking deeper and deeper into crisis, with more and more hot spots of war, which continue to spread to other countries”.

The pope reiterated his speech at the in-flight press conference en route to Rome from South Sudan, calling these wars “a kind of self-destruction”. “In the face of these situations, the desire for peace and justice grows in our hearts. This desire grows stronger in our hearts, and even becomes a command, which makes us feel the need to bear witness in helping to build peace and justice”.

Christians are called to spread throughout the world Jesus’ repeated exhortation to his disciples: “Peace be with you!” (cf. Jn 20:19-21). The Pope quoted what he said when he presided over Mass in Kinshasa, pointing out that the disciples are called “Become the conscience of world peace”.

“Every effort for peace implies and requires a struggle for justice. Peace without justice is not true peace, it has neither firm foundation nor future prospects. Justice is not abstract or utopian. No! In the Bible Here, justice is the honest and faithful fulfillment of every obligation to God and the will of God. It is not merely the result of practicing a set of professional and technical rules, but of giving everyone what is due to them out of virtue. .”

This virtue is the virtue of righteousness among the four pivotal virtues, which complement each other with virtue of wisdom, virtue of courage and virtue of restraint. In order to cultivate these four pivotal virtues, it is necessary to achieve “personal conversion”.

Returning to the work of the Vatican City State Court, the Pope noted that “judicial controversies and related litigation have increased”. “In a few cases”, the seriousness of the case has also increased, “particularly in the area of ​​asset and financial management”.

The Pope emphasized that “here must be clarity to avoid the danger of ‘confusing the point’: the problem is not the procedure, but the facts and actions that make it possible, and in fact, such behavior by members of the Church seriously damages the Church’s reflection of the sacred The effect of light. However, because of God, “the deep desire for this light, and the Church’s willingness to receive it and to share it, have not diminished” (cf. Apostolic Charter In the Communion of the Church, No. 4), For the disciple of Christ is called to be “the light of the world” (Mt 5:14). It is in this way that the Church reflects the saving love of Christ, the light of the world (cf. Jn 8:12).

The Church fulfills the enjoinment of Christ and especially bears witness to mercy. God’s mercy, the Pope explained, always “supports us, lifts us up again, shows us the way”.

“It is with this compassion and concern that we are called to look upon our brothers and sisters, especially those who are in trouble, who have made mistakes, and who are facing legal proceedings. Legal proceedings are sometimes necessary to identify those who cloud the face of the Church. , scandalous practices within the community of the faithful. To this end, rigorous discernment helps, “so that we do not become moralists when dealing with sensitive issues” (cf. Apostolic Exhortation Amor Joy). 312); a prudent appeal to the rules of fairness helps to find the required balance between justice and mercy.”

The Pope concluded by saying: “Mercy and justice do not replace each other, but complement each other and move towards their goals in a balanced way, because mercy does not suspend justice, but complements it.” The path of justice allows us to realize a “human fraternity that protects all human beings, especially the weakest”.

